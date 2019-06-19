Student notes

Mylan Crews

LORETTO, PENNSYLVANIA — Mylan Crews, a Health Science (OT) major from West Alexandria, was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University. Crews was among the more than 750 students who earned a spot on the Honors Lists for the spring 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum quality point average of 3.500 on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

Pamela Thimmes

COLUMBUS — Pamela L. Thimmes of West Alexandria graduated from Columbus State Community College during Spring Semester Commencement Ceremonies held May 10.

UF Dean’s List

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Local students included: Kaylee Wheat of Brookville and Isabella Whiting of Lewisburg.