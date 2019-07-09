Student notes

Lydia Hanson

WHEATON, ILLINOIS — Wheaton College student Lydia Hanson of Eaton, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, at undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Audrey Chesney

GETTYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA — Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Deans’ Commendation List. Audrey Chesney of West Alexandria, has been placed on the Deans’ Commendation List for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2019 semester.