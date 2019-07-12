Kitchel completes Big Ten leadership program

COLUMBUS — Dr. Tracy Kitchel, professor and chair for the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL), recently completed the Big Ten Academic Alliance’s Academic Leadership Program (ALP).

Throughout the year-long program, Kitchel participated in three seminars hosted by Big Ten Academic Alliance universities, which focused on contemporary issues in higher education, internal and external relationships and money, management, and strategies. These programs were specifically oriented to address the challenges of academic administrators at major research universities. As part of the leadership program, Ohio State’s Big Ten ALP Fellows engaged with their university leaders on campus about their own leadership trajectory. University leaders also discussed challenges and opportunities at Ohio State.

“The Big Ten Academic Alliance’s Academic Leadership Program allowed me to learn more about myself as a leader, to dive deep on the issues and opportunities on our campus, and to think about the broad issues facing higher education all while engaging with current and future university leaders. This has been one of the most comprehensive leadership experiences in my career,” said Kitchel. While reflecting on life after this program, he added, “This program has made me a better leader for my department and college. In addition to taking time to be reflective, I have a much stronger understanding of the landscape of higher education at Ohio State and beyond.”

“The ALP is one of the jewels of the Big Ten Academic Alliance creating a moment for academic leaders to have a larger vision of leadership and to broaden their vision of the Big Ten and Higher Education,” said Dr. Kay Wolf, senior vice provost for Ohio State in the Office of Academic Affairs. “Tracy Kitchel exemplifies the outstanding faculty leaders at Ohio State and joined this learning cohort of leaders. OAA was happy to sponsor him in the program.”

Through the program, participants who have demonstrated exceptional ability and administrative promise can further develop their leadership and managerial skills. Fellows are appointed to one-year terms, and funding is provided by the participating institutions.

ACEL prepares communicators, educators and leaders in the food, agricultural, and environmental sciences to integrate research-based learning, practice and engagement, in ways that will advance positive changes that strengthen individuals, families and communities. For more information on the academic programs and research available in ACEL, visit acel.osu.edu.

