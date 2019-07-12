Students honored at annual SkillsUSA Workforce Development Event

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — A career and technical student from Preble Shawnee won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Kentucky on June 26-27.

Brenden Whisman, from Camden and a Preble Shawnee student at Miami Valley CTC was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Sheet Metal.

More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.4 million square feet, equivalent to 20 football fields or 25 acres.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 103 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a threshold contest score defined by industry. The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA’s assessment program for career and technical education.

“More than 6,500 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships,” said SkillsUSA executive director Tim Lawrence. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates our SkillsUSA partnership at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. More than 360,000 students and advisors join SkillsUSA annually, organized into more than 18,000 sections and 53 state and territorial associations. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America’s skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.

Five MVCTC students placed in the Top 10 of their contests against the best in the nation, according to CTC officials, including Whisman, who placed 7th in the National Sheet Metal Contest and Rivers McShirley from Tri-County North, who placed 5th in the National Advertising Design Contest.

Contestants in the NSMC are tested on their ability to perform such jobs as connecting sheet metal pieces with drive cleats, spot welding and riveting. Skills tested may include, but are not limited to, straight duct, transition fitting and 45-degree entry tap fitting. Professional sheet metal workers judge contestants on the use of hand tools, correctness of layout and shop safety procedures. Contestants will be judged on accuracy, completeness, and craftsmanship.

The National Advertising Design Contest tests technical skills and creative aptitude as though contestants worked for an ad agency. In addition to a written test, competitors will recreate a provided advertisement on the computer. Competitors are judged on their accuracy, proficiency with industry software and ability to meet a deadline. Contestants also compete in a creative portion of the competition. The creative portion involves the application of creative thinking and a design challenge. Layout, drawing and illustration skills are used, as well as the ability to create vibrant, effective designs using the computer.

Olivia Snowden (Dental Assisting Class of 2020 from Twin Valley South) attended the National Conference as an MVCTC delegate who helped elect a national officer from Ohio.

Several MVCTC students qualified to compete in the National SkillsUSA Competition in Louisville, Kentucky the end of June 2019. Pictured left to right are Troy Baker (MVCTC Photography Instructor), Caden Vance (Robotics and Automation Class of 2019 from Valley View), Josh Strader (Aviation Maintenance Technician Class of 2019 from Milton-Union), Brenden Whisman (HVAC Class of 2019 from Preble Shawnee), Jordan Green (Robotics and Automation Class of 2019 from Valley View), Olivia Snowden (Dental Assisting Class of 2020 from Twin Valley South), Mrs. Lisa Hetzer (MVCTC Graphic Arts Instructor), and Rivers McShirley (Graphic Commercial Art Class of 2019 from Tri-County North).