TVS student inventors moving on to nationals

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South Schools congratulates the Invention League Team of Joslynn Beneke, Jillian Overmyer, Lily Bailey, Jenna Henkes, and Logan DeLong, who will be headed to Nationals. The Ohio Invention Convention & Entrepreneurship Competition was held July 28 at the Ohio State Fair. DeLong won overall Invention in Home Technology, a $400 scholarship, a patent consultation, and an invitation to the National Competition next May. Overmyer and Bailey won overall Invention in Health/Medical, as well as a $400 scholarship, a patent consultation, and an invitation to the National Competition next May. The entire Invention League team represented the school extremely well, officials said.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_IMG_5053.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/08/web1_IMG_5054.jpg