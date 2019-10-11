Miami University offering new Governor’s Scholarship

OXFORD — Top students from each of Ohio’s 88 counties will be selected to receive Miami University’s new Governor’s Scholarship, an award that will cover recipients’ full tuition and fees beginning with the 2020 academic year.

The Governor’s Scholarship underscores Miami’s continued commitment to affordable college access for Ohio residents. Kiplinger ranked Miami No. 53 in the nation in 2019 among “Best Values in Public Colleges” for in-state residents. Miami has ranked among the 100 “best values” every year since 1998.

“Miami attracts students from across Ohio and the U.S., as well as from around the world,” said Bethany Perkins, director of admission at Miami. “This new scholarship affirms our dedication to educating Ohio’s students and affording them the global education, leadership opportunities and innovative learning experiences offered at Miami.”

Miami’s four-year graduation rate ranks No. 1 among public universities in Ohio and No. 21 among public universities nationally.

For priority consideration, students should apply to Miami by Dec. 1; no additional scholarship application is necessary. Scholarships will be based primarily on academic performance, but financial need also will be considered.