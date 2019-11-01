Student notes

McKenzie McCray

AMES, IOWA — McKenzie McCray of Eaton, who is studying Animal Science, received the Frank E. and Dorothy Clark Agriculture Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year from the Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and affiliated academic units.

More than $3.5 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its academic units, in addition to monies awarded by Iowa State at the university level. The application for College of Agriculture and Life Sciences scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year is currently open. The priority deadline for students who will be new freshmen in the fall of 2020 is Dec. 1. For new students that will be transferring in and for students who are currently enrolled, the deadline is March 2, 2020. All students apply for scholarships at https://www.financialaid.iastate.edu/scholarships/deadlines.

Preston Jackson

BEREA — Preston Jackson of Lewisburg was among nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who claimed $7.8 million in merit scholarships. Jackson, a graduate of Tri-County North High School majoring in mild/moderate educational needs, earned a $10,000 Fellow’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school. BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing. BW grants a wide range of scholarships to current students each year. Including merit and need-based scholarships, BW students received over $57 million in financial support from the University for the 2019-2020 academic year.