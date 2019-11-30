TVS FFA recognizes Oct. member of month

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter’s 2019 October member of the month is Kallen Pitz.

Pitz is a Senior at Twin Valley. She said, being member of the month means members actually notice the work, time, and effort she puts into our chapter and that this award is an honor to her.

She loves National Convention, because she gets to see how many FFA members there are and how many people are actually working hard to make a positive difference in this world.

Her SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) is a home garden she has invested over 100 hours in. She grows basil, tomatoes, lettuce, beets and more. She sells her products through her entrepreneurship SAE, Peaceful Place Creations, at farmers markets. She as been able to learn about hard work, produce sale, and communication skills.

The Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter’s 2019 October member of the month is Kallen Pitz. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/11/web1_IMG_9689.jpg The Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter’s 2019 October member of the month is Kallen Pitz.