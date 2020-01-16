Student notes

Edison State Fall 2019 Dean’s List
Edison State Community College recognized 447 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2019 Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Preble County students recognized included:
Camden: Madison Robertson
Eaton: Erin Azzalina, Whitley Baldwin, Makenzi Cooper, Madelaina Darr, Madeline Ebright, Cara Fowler, Hunter Frost, Isabella Gaydosh-Bruce, David Herzog, Dylan Jackson, Khushroop Kang, Winson Lam, Alex McCarty, Shaylen Perry, Gabrielle Petry, Christina Ross, Madison Sarver, Valerie Shaffer, Addison Stensaas, Anna Wible and Rebecca Wright
Eldorado: Davlyn Werner
Lewisburg: Makenna Jones
New Paris: Colton Toms
West Manchester: Kelsey Patrum and Katelyn Hanes.