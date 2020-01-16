Student notes

Edison State Fall 2019 Dean’s List

Edison State Community College recognized 447 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2019 Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Preble County students recognized included:

Camden: Madison Robertson

Eaton: Erin Azzalina, Whitley Baldwin, Makenzi Cooper, Madelaina Darr, Madeline Ebright, Cara Fowler, Hunter Frost, Isabella Gaydosh-Bruce, David Herzog, Dylan Jackson, Khushroop Kang, Winson Lam, Alex McCarty, Shaylen Perry, Gabrielle Petry, Christina Ross, Madison Sarver, Valerie Shaffer, Addison Stensaas, Anna Wible and Rebecca Wright

Eldorado: Davlyn Werner

Lewisburg: Makenna Jones

New Paris: Colton Toms

West Manchester: Kelsey Patrum and Katelyn Hanes.