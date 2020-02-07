Business Ownership MOS Word certifications earned

ENGLEWOOD — Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Certification exams were given to 16 Business Ownership seniors at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) on Friday, Jan. 24. All 16 students passed and are now certified in Microsoft Word.

Business Ownership students spend one and a half years utilizing the Microsoft package and go through rigorous training to prep for the certification test. Being prepared paid off. The Business Ownership program is only one of two programs on the MVCTC campus that offer the certification testing. These industry certifications look great on resumes. Most individuals don’t get certified in Microsoft until after college.

MVCTC Business Ownership students earning MOS Certifications include: Amy Coyle (Huber Heights), Elizabeth Dillon (Brookville), Ryelle Brooks (Huber Heights), Breanna Bettison (Huber Heights), Quinton Alexander (Trotwood), Michael Hazelwood (Preble Shawnee), Ahliha Brown (Northmont), Caitlin Wayte (Northmont), Charlie Adkins (Northridge), Ryan Gibson (Eaton), Jamar Shackelford (Huber Heights), Milayla Shaw (Milton Union), Javon Willis (Trotwood), Trent Freeman (Northmont), Adam Woxman (Eaton), and Dylan Edwards (Bethel.)

MVCTC Business Ownership Instructor, Amanda Watts, said, “Prior grads who received the MOS certifications always impress their college professors and employers when they tell them about their certification success!”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_new_Word-Cert-3-.jpg