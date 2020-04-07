Eaton student awarded Ohio Soybean Council Foundation Scholarship

WORTHINGTON — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) announced last week Chyann Kendel of Eaton, has been awarded a $3,000 undergraduate scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Kendel is one of 13 students who received a combined $44,000 in scholarships.

This is the 13th year for the OSCF Scholarship Program, which was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, science and technology, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $390,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.

“I want to congratulate our 2020-2021 scholarship recipients,” said Bill Bateson, OSC board chairman, soybean farmer from Hancock County and scholarship selection committee member. “It seems like each year our decision is made more difficult because of the incredible talent and dedication to agriculture these students have.”

Kendel is a sophomore at Wilmington College studying animal science and education.