NT MVCTC FFA Chapter Meat and Livestock judging teams participate in contest

COLUMBUS — On Saturday, Feb. 8, the National Trail Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter Meat Judging team participated in a contest at The Ohio State University.

The four highest scores on the team were received by Daytona Hunter, Mark Armstrong, Conner Phillips, and Johnathon McLane. The team is coached by John Kimball.

Also on Saturday, Feb. 8, the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter Livestock Judging team participated in the Patriot Judging contest hosted by the Tri-Village FFA Alumni. The team ended up placing fourth. The scorers making up the team score included Skyler Ward, Hannah Lee, Paige Lee, and Brianne Kosier. The team is coached by Chad and Mindy Ward.