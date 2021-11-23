TVSFFA travels to convention

WEST ALEXANDRIA — This year the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter had the opportunity to take a four-day trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. TVS was able to take 16 members and traveled with Preble Shawnee.

At convention, members are able to see FFA in a whole new way and at a whole new level.They had the opportunity to attend three sessions and listen to inspirational speakers. They also toured Tuttle Family Orchards and the Indianapolis Zoo and got to learn about them as well.

Not only was the trip very educational and inspirational, but members were able to spend time with their friends, make new ones, see new things, go to the career show and expo and have a great time at the World’s Toughest Rodeo. They also celebrated member Sydney Flory on earning her American FFA Degree, something only half of 1 percent of all FFA members will ever achieve.

Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA members attended the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo. Pictured are (back row) Briana Henemyre, Danielle Denlinger, Ryan McRill, Abbey Earich, Brody Bowen, Krystin Monroe, Lily Wharton, Lauren Cole and Lynnlee Voge; (front row) Lucy Zimmer, Jordan Ritchie, Elli Hurst, Sydney Flory, Myleigh Lakes, Lani Howard, Braden Sullivan and Izzie O'Connor