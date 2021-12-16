Ohio Connections Academy recognizes Camden student

COLUMBUS — Owen Crowley of Camden was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for December in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom.

Crowley, a fifth grader at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his science teacher because of the outstanding effort he has made to adjust to a virtual classroom setting.

As a Star Student, Crowley will be presented a certificate recognizing his achievement and be profiled in Ohio Connections Academy’s student newsletter and on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year OCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are proud to recognize students like Owen and the commitment they demonstrate to our school and their community,” said OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Each of our Star Students is a leader in the classroom and demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to learning — they truly deserve this recognition.”

Crowley came to Ohio Connections Academy this year because his mother, Ronni, wanted her son in a learning environment that enabled him to work at his own pace and the flexibility to work around his medical conditions. Ronni said Owen enjoys the freedom to work on the material whenever he is able and has an amazing relationship with his teacher.

Ohio Connections Academy is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. For more information about Ohio Connections Academy, visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.