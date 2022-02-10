Student notes

Lydia Hanson

Wheaton College student Lydia Hanson of Eaton was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Dean’s List at Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Area students named included:

Angel Bowers of Eldorado, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Integrated English Language Arts Education.

Tristan Bowers of Eldorado, who is earning a B.S. in Nursing.

Brittany Corwin of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Mallory Deaton of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design.

Ashley Earley of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Premedical Studies.

Taylor English of Camden, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Psychology.

Jane Feck of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5.

Luke Feck of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Business in Human Capital Management & Leadership, Finance.

Cody Frizzell of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Kyle Haas of Eldorado, who is earning a B.S. in Information Technology.

Lily Hampton of College Corner, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science.

Jaelyn Hawkins of Lewisburg, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology & Audiology.

Tyler Hawkins of Camden, who is earning a B.S. in Sport Leadership & Management.

Hannah Keller of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Austin Kopf of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Software Engineering.

Megan Lipps of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Early Childhood Education.

Alexis Miller of Camden, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5.

Emily Norris of Lewisburg, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in University Studies.

Maverick Peck of New Paris, who is earning a B.S. in Information Technology.

Meg Rosselot of Camden, who is earning a B.S. in Nursing.

Grant Sullender of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Business in Finance.

Emma Toschlog of New Paris, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics.

Caleb VanWinkle of New Paris, who is earning a B.S. in Business in Finance.

Dean’s List at Miami University Regionals

Miami University Regionals names students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earned a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2021 fall semester. Students named included: Andrew Rapier of Eaton, Julia Singleton of Camden, Craig Mathews of Camden, Tyler Porter of New Paris, Laurie Taylor of Gratis, Eli Moreland of Camden, and Shaun Smart of Eaton.

President’s List at Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence. Area students named included:

Katie Bassler of Camden, who is earning a B.S. in Nursing.

Madison Blair of West Alexandria, who is earning a B.S. in Education, Master of Education in Primary Education PK-5, Literacy and Language.

Macy DeGroat of Gratis, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Middle Childhood Education

Justin DeVilbiss of Farmersville, OH (45325) who is earning a B.S. in Business in Finance, Business Economics

Dalton Eversole of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Middle Childhood Education .

Brennan Fogle of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Music in Music Education.

Owen Hewitt of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Premedical Studies.

Presley Holthaus of West Alexandria, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Integrated English Language Arts Education.

Haley Lawson of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5.

Vanessa Mann of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health in Public Health.

Hailey Petersen of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design.

Malorie Plaugher of Camden, who is earning a Bachelor of Science, Certificate in Applied Biology, Geographic Information Science.

Mackenzie Rutherford of Eaton, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Geology.

Logan Unger of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Business Economics.

Kyra Wells of Eaton, who is earning a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health in Public Health.