Student notes

Youngstown State University Dean’s List

The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2021: Elly Volz of College Corner, Ohio, undecided major and Shirley Hill of College Corner, Ohio, majoring in Art Education. Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

Youngstown State University President’s List

The following local Youngstown State University student has been named to the President’s List for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average for fall semester 2021: Shirley Hill of College Corner.