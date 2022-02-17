MVCTC students advance to state BPA contests

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) students participated in the Region Three Workplace Skills Assessment Contests. According to BPA.org, “The goal of the Workplace Skills Assessment Program is to provide all students with the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills learned through business education curricula. Students prepare for and compete in contests under six assessment areas including Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, Management, Marketing & Communication, and Health Administration.”

Schools competing in the BPA Region Three included Covington, Franklin Monroe MVCTC Business Satellite Program, Greenville, Huber Heights MVCTC Interactive Multimedia Satellite Program, MVCTC Main Campus Business Programs, Milton-Union MVCTC Business Academy Satellite Program, Mississinawa Valley MVCTC Business Academy Satellite Program, and Tipp City.

The BPA Region Three guest speaker was MVCTC Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Rhonda Phillips. Dr. Phillips shared inspiration on finding your passion in life.

The following Preble County students qualified to compete in the Ohio BPA Contest this March in Columbus.

Broadcast News Production Team

• 1st Place – The Media & Video Production Team of Madelaine Gantt (Franklin Monroe), Jewelia McKinley (Eaton), and Logan Myers (Brookville)

Fundamental Desktop Publishing

• 2nd Place – Paul Cook, Business Ownership Junior from Twin Valley South

ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding

• 1st Place – Kassie Loveless, Medical Office Management Senior from Twin Valley South

• 2nd Place – Kiera Blankenship, Medical Office Management Senior from Preble Shawnee

Network Administration Using Cisco

• 3rd Place – Reese Horn, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Junior from Tri-County North

Presentation Management — Team

• 1st Place – The Business Ownership Team of Ramaree’ Montgomery (Northridge), Andrew Rickard (Eaton), Noah Riley (Northmont), and Katelyn Shockley (Carlisle)

Business Professionals of America is the premier CTSO (Career and Technical Student Organization) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, finance, office administration, health administration and other related career fields.

With 45,000 members in over 1,800 chapters across 25 states and Puerto Rico, as well as an international presence in China, Haiti and Peru, BPA is an organization that supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.

The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

MVCTC Business Ownership program seniors attended the Region 3 Awards Ceremony in Greenville. Back row left to right – Alexander Shartle (Valley View), Parker Bickel (Northmont), Jaedon Mills (Eaton), Sukhraj Sandhu (West Carrollton). Middle Row – Laycie Baker (Miamisburg), Kaydence Hodgin (Milton-Union), Janyece Wingard (Trotwood-Madison), and Kaylee Myers (Tipp City). Front Row – Elliana Scheckel (Troy Christian), Madison Short (Vandalia-Butler), and Alexandria Smith (Northridge). https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_mvctc_Region-3-Awards-40-.jpg MVCTC Business Ownership program seniors attended the Region 3 Awards Ceremony in Greenville. Back row left to right – Alexander Shartle (Valley View), Parker Bickel (Northmont), Jaedon Mills (Eaton), Sukhraj Sandhu (West Carrollton). Middle Row – Laycie Baker (Miamisburg), Kaydence Hodgin (Milton-Union), Janyece Wingard (Trotwood-Madison), and Kaylee Myers (Tipp City). Front Row – Elliana Scheckel (Troy Christian), Madison Short (Vandalia-Butler), and Alexandria Smith (Northridge).