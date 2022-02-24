TVS FFA news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA officers Lynnlee Voge and Elliana Hurst earned Gold ratings on their officer books at District 5 FFA evaluation on Jan. 28. Voge earned hers for her Reporter’s Scrapbook, while Hurst earned hers for her Treasurer’s Book. Both will have the opportunity to walk across the stage at Ohio FFA State convention in May to receive recognition for these accomplishments.

Public speaking

On Feb. 1, two Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA members competed in the Sub-District Public Speaking Contest at Tri-Village. Brody Bowen and Tyler Hawley recited the FFA creed from memory and answered questions about it. Bowen placed 1st in the contest and Hawley placed 4th. Bowen moved on to the district contest at Coldwater on Feb. 16.

Ag Power Diagnostics CDE

Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA members Jacob Ditton and Ryan McRill competed in the District 5 Ag Power Diagnostics CDE. The event was hosted by Koenig Equipment in Greenville on Feb. 11. The contest consisted of five stations where they had 20 minutes to fix two “bugs” with five different types and brands of tractors. Their hard work helped them place 9th out of 21 teams in a very competitive competition.

TVS-MVCTC FFA thanks Koenig Equipment as well as North Star Hardware for also providing equipment for the contest. Another thanks goes to coach, Tommy Schleiger, for all the guidance and help in preparing the team.

