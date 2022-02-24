TCN kindergarten registration scheduled

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North Local Schools will be holding online kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year, Tuesday, March 1 through Friday, March 11. Visit the website at www.tcnschools.com and click on the “Student Registration” tab to begin the enrollment process through Final Forms. 2022-2023 kindergartners must be five years old on or before Aug. 1. The week of March 28, parents will receive an email through Final Forms to sign up for an appointment to bring in their required documentation. Document drop off will be by appointment the week of April 4-8, and will be held in the TCN District Office. Call 937-962-2671, extension 224, with any questions regarding kindergarten registration.

The following must be submitted for all new students:

• A certified birth certificate from the Health Department (note a hospital birth record is not acceptable.)

• Original copies of any child custody orders, decree or modifications of orders relevant to the child

• Physician’s immunization records

• Three forms of proof of residency (refer to www.tcnschools.com for a complete list of acceptable forms of proof of residency.)

