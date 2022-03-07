Student notes

Mylan Crews

Mylan Crews, a Health Science OT major from Eaton, was named to the Dean’s at Saint Francis University. Crews was among the nearly 850 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists, (President’s and Dean’s) for the fall 2021 semester. Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

Mackenzie Jackson

Mackenzie Jackson of New Paris was named to the Dean’s List at John Carroll University for the Fall 2021 semester. Students eligible for the Dean’s List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Ohio University 2021 Fall Dean’s List

More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

The dean’s list includes the following Preble County students:

College of Arts and Sciences student John Altom of Eaton .

College of Arts and Sciences student Nathan Gard of Eaton .

College of Arts and Sciences student Makayla Lipps of Eaton .

College of Business student Ryan Venable of Eaton .

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Abby Bailey of West Alexandria .

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Andi Bietry of New Paris .

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Isaac Manning of Eaton .

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Zoe Utsinger of West Alexandria .

OU students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Ohio University 2021 Fall Graduates

More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021.

Graduates from Preble County included:

Caitlin Gleadell of Lewisburg, who graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions and Cheyenne McReynolds of Eaton, who graduated with a BS majoring in Psychology from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Lauren Murphy

Lauren Murphy of New Paris was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Murphy is majoring in Exercise Science.