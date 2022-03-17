Student notes

Students receive degrees at MU

Miami University awarded degrees to the following students during Winter Term 2021-22: Kelsie Qvick of Camden graduated with an Associates of Applied Business in Business Management Technology; Sarah Ratliff of Camden graduated with and Associates in Arts in Humanities and Brayden Waggoner of Eaton graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health in Sport Leadership & Management.

Mylan Crews

Mylan Crews, a Health Science OT major from Eaton, was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University. Crews was among the nearly 850 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists, (President’s and Dean’s) for the fall 2021 semester.Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.