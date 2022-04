TVS students named to honor rolls

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The lists of students from Twin Valley South Middle School and High School named to the school’s first quarter High Honor and Honor Rolls were released last week.

High Honor Roll

Students who were named on the High Honor Roll List (receiving a 3.6-4.0 GPA) included:

​7th grade: Landyn Adams, Dakota Allison, Ellie Arnett, Karly Arnold, Noelle Bassler, Ryliee Caldwell, Kierstyn Coffman, Evan Day, Samuel DeHart,​ Parker Howard, Peyton Howard, Mya Hundley, Kelsie Maggard, Kynlee Metzger, Adisen Rojo, Amelia Suggs, Hunter Todd, Clarity Wharton, and Brian Young

8th grade: Laiden Carver, Chloe Clopper, Luke Cross, Brylii Day, Rhett Emig, Esthon Justice, Kaylee Lipps, Tori McRill, Lainey Mercer, Logan Mershon, Madison Nelson, Karsyn Roell, Makenzye Stansberry, Mason Thornburgh, Tyler Thuma, Aidan White, Kiturah White, and Emilee Zinn

9th grade: Maci Arndts, Caden Bishop, Brody Bowen, Valen Burkett, Eithan Campbell, Allison Cole, Kyra Davis, Pierce Henkes, Mackenzie Kaiser, Myleigh Lakes, Kyra Mullins, Brayden Perry, Jordan Ritchie, Gracie Robinson, Alexandra Thompson, Lillain Wharton, and Lucy Zimmer

10th grade: Jandon Ankrom, Kira Chesney, Brayden Childers, Abby Crouse, Paul Day, Lani Howard, Kara McCoy, Krystin Monroe, Peyton Pitcox, Rylee Ray, Riley Robert, Chandler Ulrich, and Charles Voge

11th grade: Grady Arndts, Kasey Blair, Madison Cole, Anna Collins, Allison DeLong, Danielle Denlinger, Abbey Earich, Claire Fogle, Madalynn Henekes, Elliana Hurst, Nathan King, Nathan Knapp, Thomas Mullins, Colin Smith, Jesse Vlad, Ellie Webb, Skyelur Weber, and Brooke White

12th grade: Arianna Bland, Logan Clark, Allison Class, Aaron Cole, Lauren Cole, Dakota Dwiggins, Mogan Harrod, Abigail Hickey, Madison Hundley, Heather Janecek, William Jerdon, William Knapp, Lexie Lutz, Riley Maggard, Jenna McCoy, Abigail McGuire, Skylyn Mowell, Matthew Parker, Pearle Rollyson, Jacob Sullivan, Rebekah Sunvold, Lee Swafford, and Lynnlee Voge

Honor Roll

Students named to the Honor Roll List (receiving a 3.3-3.59 GPA) included:

7th grade: Lucas Barlow, Aida Knapp, Dustin Miller, Logan Nickell, Madilynn Pope, Trenton Ray, Levi Ritchie, Maddux Smith, and Kupur Weber

8th grade: Conner Grant, Christopher Pence, Paul Reed, Brycen Simpson, and Logan Wells

9th grade: Travis Armstrong, Neveah Pope, Zion Gade, Jason Gaulding, Rylan Haines, Jenna Henkes, Clara Meyers, Meredith Pieratt, and Alexis Turpin

10th grade: Olivia Aber, Alayna Brush, Sidnee Elswick, Dillon Garza, Robert Garza, Taylor Helling, Margaret Hoover, Brayden Koeller, Jace Thuma, and Mackenzie Wise

11th grade: Parker Mershon

12th grade: Brionna Abner, Thomas Carpenter, and Maeson McCormick