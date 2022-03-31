National Trail MVCTC FFA holds FFA Week celebrations

NEW PARIS — Feb. 19-26 was National FFA Week. The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter held many activities and events throughout the week to show appreciation and support for its members. They kicked off the week with snow tubing for the members on Monday evening.

Throughout the rest of the week, there were dress-up days such as boots and flannel day, school spirit day, blue and gold day, and America day. The members received special treats as well. Some of the treats were lemonade, candy, donuts, coffee, hot chocolate, and even a catered lunch.

The chapter held its first-ever “Ag Olympics” event where the whole high school got together and participated in contests like cabbage toss, bale stacking, a relay race, bale tossing, and even held a jenga tournament.

The chapter put on a breakfast for the National Trail staff and local agriculture professionals to show their appreciation by serving them a warm, homemade breakfast.

Finally, the chapter closed the eventful FFA week off with the FFA Ag Ball tournament which is put on by the chapter’s alumni members.