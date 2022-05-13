Eaton FFA members attend state convention

EATON — Thirty-three members of the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter traveled to Columbus, May 5-6, for the 94th Annual Ohio FFA State Convention.

On the way to convention, the chapter toured Freshwater Farms of Ohio, the largest indoor fish hatchery in the state. Members were able to feed trout, pet sturgeons, and learned about the steps of fish production from egg to harvest.

At the convention, members listened to motivational speeches and several members were recognized on stage for their accomplishments. Eaton’s state winning Grain Merchandising Team, consisting of Morgan Dare, Mac Dare, Addison Campbell, and Lydia Eilerman, was recognized. Eileerman was also recognized on stage as the first place individual in this contest. This team will now represent Ohio in the national Marketing Plan competition in October.

Mac Dare, Eilerman, and Delaney Deaton qualified for the state finals of the Agriscience Fair in their respective project categories. Mac Dare won his division with his research comparing the effectiveness of different lumber treatments. Deaton placed second in her division with her project comparing the effects of traditional farming activities on soil compaction. Eilerman won her division with a study comparing the palatability of different rabbit feeds. Mac Dare and Eilerman’s projects will be submitted to the national competition.

The State FFA Degree is the highest honor that the Ohio FFA Association can bestow upon a member. The requirements of this degree are based on income from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, participation in FFA activities, and service to the community. Tristan Apking earned his State FFA Degree through job placement experiences with JS Hay Farms, Lazy A Sheep Farm, and Miami Valley Landscaping. Gavin Bach earned his State FFA Degree through raising market lambs and a shorthorn steer.

The Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter thanks everyone who made this trip possible.

