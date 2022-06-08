Student notes

Sarah Clarke

Hiram College had announced that Sarah Clarke of Camden, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.

Mylan Crews

Mylan Crews, of Eaton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science/Occupational Therapy from Saint Francis University during the May 7-8, commencement exercises. Crews was among approximately 700 students who received degrees.