Student notes

Tillman Dillon

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Clemson University recently released the names of students on the President’s List, having earned a GPA of 4.0. Among those students is Tillman Dillon, a mechanical engineering major who is currently a junior on campus. Tillman is the son of Anthony and Jennifer Dillon who reside in Blythewood, South Carolina, and the grandson of Carl and Connie Dillon who reside in West Alexandria.

Teagan Dillon

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA — Coastal Carolina University recently released the names of students on the Dean’s List, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Among those students is Teagan Dillon, a graphic design and studio art major finishing her senior year this fall. Teagan is the daughter of Anthony and Jennifer Dillon who reside in Blythewood, South Carolina, and the granddaughter of Carl and Connie Dillon who reside in West Alexandria.