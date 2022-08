LEWISBURG — This summer some TCN-MVCTC FFA students have been working hard caring for, training and showing many different livestock projects.

This year at the Preble County Fair the class had Brianna Wagoner, Zane Owens, Erin Kring, Emily Blunk, Kylie Cooper, Blake Stump and Jake Powell all exhibit and show livestock projects. All students did a great job showing their projects, and had a lot of top placings.

The group is proud of their hard work over the past year.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/08/web1_tcnffa1.jpeg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/08/web1_tcnffa2.jpeg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/08/web1_tcnffa3.jpeg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/08/web1_tcnffa4.jpeg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/08/web1_tcnffa5.jpeg