National Trail MVCTC Livestock Judging Team heading to Nationals

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA’s general livestock judging team has qualified to compete in the National Livestock judging contest in October. The team will be representing the Ohio FFA Association. The team consists of Daniel Mann, Hannah Lee, Paige Lee, and Skyer Ward.

At the Ohio FFA State Finals, Hannah Lee placed 3rd individual and 5th in Reasons and Skyler Ward placed 8th individual and 3rd in Reasons and they are now heading toward the national title.

As a chapter, we are so proud of our members and the accomplishments they make and can’t wait to see what is in store for them as they compete for the National General Livestock judging title.

This will create a future impact on our ag department as we strive for our members to be the best they can be.

The team is coached by Chad and Mindy Ward.

The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter is advised by Eric and Carmen Kennel.

