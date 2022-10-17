Marketing plan team to compete at National FFA Convention

EATON — Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter’s marketing plan team has qualified to compete at the National FFA Convention, at the end of October.

This past spring, team members Lydia Eilerman, Morgan Dare, Mac Dare, and Addison Campbell won the Ohio FFA Grain Merchandising Competition. This success qualified the top three team members for the National FFA Marketing Plan Competition.

This competition requires a team of three members to apply practical skills in the marketing process by developing and presenting a marketing plan. In competition, the team will present its plan and answer judges’ questions.

The Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter is advised by Shelby Brown.

