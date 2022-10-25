TCN FFA members attend conference

LEWISBURG — Fourteen Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA members recently attended the Versailles Greenhand Conference.

The Greenhand Conference focused on opportunities in FFA, including Leadership, Teamwork, Goal Setting, SAE Exploration, and Communication.

The conference featured Dan and Charity Schroer who were the opening speakers with a speech entitled. “The Power of Choices.” The Schroers shared incredible stories of pain, hurt and redemption. Through sharing their experiences of the power of choices, all students came to understand how to become an overcomer even when all hope seems to have vanished.

