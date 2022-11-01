Twin Valley South Middle School honor roll

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Listed below are the students from Twin Valley South Middle School who were named on the High Honor Roll List the first quarter (receiving a 3.6-4.0 GPA.)

High Honor Roll

7th Grade: Austin Burkett, Danika Caldwell, Dakota Carder, Gracelynn Childers, Mary Clark, Katherine Clopper, Sommer Clouse, Paityn Cross, Avorie Deem, Callie Fogle, Bryce Koeller, Dylan Landis, Gracie McKee, Madelyn Moreland, Haelee Smith, Paisley Sollenberger, Hailey Turpin, Caleb Ulrich, Ezra Valentin, Ava Weldy

8th Grade: Landyn Adams, Dakota Allison, Ellie Arnett, Noelle Bassler, Ryliee Caldwell, Samuel Dehart, Parker Howard, Mya Hundley, Kelsie Maggard, Kynlee Metzger, Amelia Suggs, Clarity Wharton, Brian Young

Students from Twin Valley South Middle School who were named on the Honor Roll List this first quarter (receiving a 3.3- 3.59 GPA.)

Honor Roll

7th Grade: Danika Atkins, Joseph Galliher, Lilianna Guevera, Madison Lambert.

8th Grade: Karly Arnold, Kierstyn Coffman, Evan Day, Olivia Hoover, Alexi Nicolini, Adisen Rojo.