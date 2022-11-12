TCN FFA members attend National Convention

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North MVCTC FFA students recently traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the 95th National FFA Convention.

The students attended sessions about leadership in the FFA, listened to a National Officer retiring address, had fun watching a rodeo, toured the Hoosier Park Race horse facility and Whiteriver Paintball, and put their teamwork skills to the test by completing an escape room. Chapter members thank everyone who made this trip possible.

Pictured are Brianna Wagoner, Jake Powell, Logan Flory, Christian Adelsperger, Blake Stump, McKenzie Moyer and Erin Kring.