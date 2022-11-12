Posted on by

TCN FFA members attend National Convention


Submitted by TCN FFA

Pictured are Brianna Wagoner, Jake Powell, Logan Flory, Christian Adelsperger, Blake Stump, McKenzie Moyer and Erin Kring.

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North MVCTC FFA students recently traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the 95th National FFA Convention.

The students attended sessions about leadership in the FFA, listened to a National Officer retiring address, had fun watching a rodeo, toured the Hoosier Park Race horse facility and Whiteriver Paintball, and put their teamwork skills to the test by completing an escape room. Chapter members thank everyone who made this trip possible.

Submitted by TCN FFA