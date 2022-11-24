NT FFA, members recognized

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Winners of the National FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE) were announced recently during the second session of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Tammy Miller of Joliet Junior College in Illinois served as superintendent of the event. The top 10 individuals and the national winning team members received cash awards to recognize their success in the event.

The National FFA Livestock CDE is a competitive event that tests the student’s ability to select and evaluate livestock. Event components include eight evaluation classes of beef, sheep, swine, and goats; oral placement reasons on four classes; and a written exam on livestock production. A team activity, utilizing reproductive and marketing information, demonstrates the teams’ livestock selection ability. Each team in the event competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo.

The event, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis is one of many educational activities at the National FFA Convention & Expo in which FFA members practice the lessons taught in agricultural education classes.

The National FFA Organization National Event Winners for Livestock for 2022 included Silver Emblem Team National Trail MVCTC FFA. Individuals recognized included Paige Lee of National Trail MVCTC FFA and Wade Mann, also of National Trail MVCTC FFA.