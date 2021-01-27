Preble Chamber joins Coalition to Stop the Spread

The past year in Ohio and across the country has been extremely difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our livelihoods – on our families, our friends, and our businesses. No one has been immune to the effects of the pandemic, either in terms of health or economic hardship. With this being the case, every Ohioan continues to have a role to play in helping to stop the spread.

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce has joined the Coalition to Stop the Spread, an effort to mobilize and support the most effective champions in fighting the coronavirus – our strong Preble County businesses.

We recognize the importance of stopping the spread in our daily lives and have committed to championing the actions we believe we all must take to keep one another safe and our economy open.

Our Preble County businesses have done everything they can to weather the storm that is COVID-19. We have come together as a community to help each other, and that includes following recommendations like washing our hands, social distancing and wearing a mask when necessary. We must continue following these recommendations in order to not only keep the ones we love healthy, but to allow our businesses to remain open and operating.

Let’s treat our many businesses and their employees in Preble County with the same respect and care we do our own loved ones.

Will you join us? To sign up, learn more and to see ways to get involved, please visit www.StoptheSpreadCoalition.com.

Leslie Collins

Executive Director

Preble County Chamber of Commerce