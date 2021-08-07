Overton: Lakengren is a fun community

I am proud of our community. We have our differences, but for the most part, we enjoy our community and enjoy our neighbors.

In 2019, homeowner Holly Pelfrey challenged her friends to a friendly competition. The East Side, with the designated color of blue, versus the West Side, with a red color designation, compete for the overall winner and is crowned the champion of Lakengren. Don’t mess with the colors, the community is very protective of their “turf.”

A competition and a rivalry is born. Laura Klejnot, a West Side resident, states, “…the competition benefits our community by creating togetherness. This type of togetherness is hard to find in many communities.”

Bevin Borchers, an East Side resident, describes the events: “Lakengren has a diverse population that is interested in many activities. East vs. West allows the community, no matter the age, to come together and find a common ground.”

This year, the community will compete with eight events from the end of July through late summer. The events are designed to create friendly competition, togetherness, and highlight the community amenities. The events include children and adult softball at our athletic field (held Friday, July 30), disc golf at our course, volleyball at our two volleyball courts, swimming at our new community pool, kayak races launched from our kayak launch, and culminating in a cornhole tournament and barbeque contest at our lodge.

Lakengren, Lake of the Emerald Green Hills, is truly a special place with special people. We enjoy our fun and love our colors.

