Writer supports Senior Center levy

Letter to the Editor:

It is with great pleasure that I write this letter endorsing the Preble County Senior Services Levy. I joined the staff of the Preble County Council on Aging in November 2010 and am so proud to be part of this organization. Currently in Preble County, one in four people are over the age of 60, and by 2030 this number will increase to 1 in 3.

The senior services levy enhances the lives of older adults by helping them to remain independent at home. The services are vital to seniors and their families in our county. We know that through preventive efforts we can help avoid or delay the need for expensive forms of assistance to seniors. Therefore, through the Senior Services Levy, the Preble County Council on Aging provide supplemental services such as transportation, homemaking, socialization, recreation and volunteer opportunities to enable seniors to remain active, productive and independent.

This levy will ensure that needed services are provided to seniors who need them. Please join me in voting yes for Issue 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Shelley Ratliff, Executive Director, Preble County Council on Aging