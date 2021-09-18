Writer wants public input for county’s ARPA money

Dear Editor,

Preble County is receiving approximately $8 million in ARPA money from the federal government.

It’s my hope that the Preble County Commissioners will seek input from the citizens of Preble County on the best ways this money can be used to benefit all of Preble County. I would like to see public meetings throughout the county where the people can speak directly to the Commissioners as to where they believe the money could best be used.

Additionally, with this large amount of money, accountability is essential. I think the hiring of a county administrator to oversee this process is very important. This person would be responsible to see that every dollar will be used to its maximum benefit to people of Preble County.

Jerry L. Wick