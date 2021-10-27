Writer supports Noble for Eaton school board

Lisa Noble is well known as an educator in our community. She was a highly respected teacher at Eaton High School and has continued her service as an outstanding school board member.

Lisa is seeking re-election to the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education and has consistently excelled in the following roles:

– Dedicated teacher of Family and Consumer Sciences at Eaton High School for 35 years with a Masters Degree in Education.

– Professional leader as a National Board Certified Teacher, a high level certification achieved only by a select few.

– Proud parent of three EHS graduates who continue to demonstrate the excellence shared by so many of our students.

– Teacher educator as a supervisor of student teaching for Indiana University East for the past 10 years.

– Community and child advocate as a member of the Board of Education for two terms, serving as board president for the past seven years.

Lisa Noble is trustworthy, dependable, and ethical. She is a collaborative decision maker and experienced board member who truly cares about our children and community. Please join me in voting to retain her as a member of the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education.

Joe DeLuca