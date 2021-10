Letter to The Editor:

I proudly serve on the Board of Directors for the Preble County Council on Aging. I would like to express my gratitude for all the services PCCOA provides to our community. The services provided help seniors maintain their independence, dignity and activity during their later years in life. This organization is vital to the health and well-being of our senior citizens.

Respectfully, asking you to join me on Nov. 2 and vote YES for Issue #1.

David Kirsch