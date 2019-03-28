Hall of Honor nominee deadline coming up next week

This article is the eighth in our series related to the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor, sponsored by the Preble County Historical Society and The Register-Herald. Our co-sponsorship recognizes the natural partnership of the two organizations in recording the history of Preble County every day. This annual process provides each entity with many opportunities to collaborate publicly on the project in ways that promote the value of each entity to the residents and businesses of the county. The Hall of Honor was established in 2011 in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Preble County Historical Society.

In 2019 the Hall of Honor will induct its ninth membership class. Inductees must be deceased and have lived in Preble County at some point in their lives; further, they must meet one or more of the following requirements: have been outstanding in achievement in agriculture, arts, professions, politics, public service, education, or sports; or have a reputation that brings honor to the county, or personal commitment and service to the county; or had a lasting impact on the county.

You can make a nomination to the Hall of Honor by visiting the Preble County Historical Society’s web site at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.org and downloading an application to complete and submit. You also may email the Society at preblecountyhistoricalsociety@frontier.com or call the Society at 937-787-4256 and leave a message requesting a nomination form.

The deadline for submission for consideration for 2019 is Monday, April 1.

2018 Inductees were as follows:

Sherwood Anderson, 1876-1941

Born in Camden, Anderson led an itinerant life of a house painter and served in the US Army in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. Eventually he arrived in Chicago and began writing. His famous work Winesburg, Ohio novel was an interrelated collection of short stories and novel that served as a stylistic touchpoint for his and later generations of American writers. He wrote a total of nine novels, four short story collections, and two books of poetry during his short career.

Alfa Lloyd Hayes, 1880-1962

Founder of Delta Zeta International Women’s Fraternity, businesswoman, and homemaker, Hayes was born in Camden, moved to Oxford OH with her family, and became one of the first women students at Miami University. Her character and intellect enabled her to join with five friends to create an organization to support women’s friendships and opportunities to lead and contribute to society in their own right. Today, over 244,000 women in 160 collegiate chapters benefit from her legacy.

Phyllis Ashman Campbell “Mama Jazz,” 1922-2011

Born and raised in Eaton, Campbell made her home in Oxford and her career in administrative positions at Miami University. In 1979 she began the “Mama Jazz Show” on WMUB (aka “With Mama Until Bedtime”) and introduced her beloved jazz to thousands of listeners over 30 + years on the radio. Hundreds of student radio board operators learned their craft under her tutelage. She received many awards including a commendation by the George H. Buck Jazz Foundation in New Orleans.

Mary Gould Brooke 1858-1946 and Edith Gould, 1855-1946

Granddaughters of Cornelius Van Ausdal, these sisters left their own legacy in the form of the “Brooke-Gould Memorial Fund” and its many substantial contributions to Eaton. Mary provided leadership to the Preble County District Library, and was instrumental in establishing the first Preble County Historical Society, the Current Events Club and the Fort St. Clair Park. Edith’s life focused on music, teaching piano lessons, and serving a close co-worker and compatriot with Mary.

Susan Haines Kendall, 1952-2005

Preble County District Library director for 24 years, Kendall demonstrated her passion for gathering and sharing information by establishing the Internet era at PCDL and creating the library’s genealogy center that remains a resource for genealogical documents accessed by individuals all over the world. She modernized and expanded the library’s seven branches, including establishing the Eldorado branch, and provided leadership to state and local library and community organizations.

George Wadlington, 1928-1996 and Glendine Huggins Wadlington, 1928-1992

George’s career as Agricultural Agent was embellished by his service to Eaton as Councilmember and to the First Presbyterian Church, Eaton Little League, Lions Club International, and The Ohio State University. Glendine’s career in early childhood education and special needs education supported children and families with developmental disabilities. Together they served the Preble County Pork Festival, the Preble County Historical Society, and the Preble County Farm Bureau.