OHIO811 celebrates National Safe Digging Month by reminding residents to call before digging

NORTH JACKSON — OHIO811’s Southwest Ohio Utility Safety Council is celebrating National Safe Digging Month by reminding homeowners to take the necessary steps to keep neighborhoods and communities safe by calling before you dig. In 2019, 42 percent of homeowners who plan to dig this year for projects such as landscaping, installing a fence or building a deck, pond or patio will put themselves and their communities at risk by not calling 811 to learn the approximate location of their underground utilities.

No project is too big or too small. Always call 811 or 1-800-362-2764 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property. Plan ahead by calling on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked. You should also confirm that all lines have been marked and consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings. If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

National Safe Digging Month was established in 2008 as a way to spread the word about safe digging practices across the country. The Southwest Ohio Utility Safety Council was created to bring together underground facility operators, government agencies, excavators, industry associations and service providers to address issues related to the goal of improving safety and reducing damage to underground and overhead facilities. The council also provides cooperation and coordination of construction activities, and strives to improve communication, involvement and commitment to these goals. The council meets the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at HDR Inc., 9987 Carver Rd., Suite 200, Cincinnati.

OHIO811 is a vital resource for Ohio residents and businesses, acting as a communication link between utility companies and facility owners and individuals planning any digging activity. Its mission is to prevent damage to underground facilities and promote public safety by providing an efficient and effective communication and education process.