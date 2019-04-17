Celebrating community

DAYTON — Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley is pleased to announce the recipients of BBB’s ninth annual Community Honor Award. This year, two highly-regarded organizations will receive the distinguished honor: Dayton Metro Library and The Foodbank, Inc. They will be presented the honor at the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards on Tuesday, May 14 at David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center, 444 W. Third St., Bldg. 12, Dayton.

The Community Honor Award was established in 2011 to recognize government, nonprofit or education organizations with proven commitment to improving all aspects of life in the Miami Valley. It spotlights the honorees’ efforts to realize not only their own missions, but their roles in making the Miami Valley a thriving community, taking care of its citizens – individuals and organizations. The honorees enhance the Miami Valley marketplace by offering their own tangible and intangible resources, making a positive impact on the evolution of the Miami Valley and the betterment of its people and industries. They demonstrate a passion for and progress towards improving the quality of life. This honor is reserved for organizations, which have shown stamina, steadfast determination and truly innovative ways of giving back to the community.

Dayton Metro Library is committed to continually being innovative and re-imagining how it approaches services. Today, the library changes lives by providing unparalleled access to advanced technologies, imaginative storytimes, opportunities to watch theatrical performances, programs that connect job seekers to the workforce and public art that inspires. In 2018, it welcomed more than 2.3 million visitors, loaned over 5.7 million items and provided more than 537,000 in-branch computer sessions.

The Dayton Metro Library is a leader in the industry. It has many innovative programs and strives to make our community a better place by providing Opportunity Spaces, which are meeting places for nonprofit community partners, and coordinates programs like New Americans, which aids those striving for American citizenship. It also opens its doors during the summer to serve as meal sites for area children, offers homework support and family engagement after-school and during the summer and donates thousands of new and used books to partner organizations and creates “Take It and Read” stations throughout our region. Its new buildings are providing access to enhanced resources to help people across the region.

“Dayton Metro Library is proud to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau with the 2019 Community Honor Award,” said Tim Kambitsch, Dayton Metro Library executive director. “Every day we engage thousands of residents from all over the Miami Valley looking to improve their lives, build a future for their families and drive the success of their businesses and civic organizations. We are uniquely able to inform important life decisions, inspire a love of reading and learning, and ultimately enrich the quality of life for our entire community.”

The Foodbank team believes “No one should go hungry” and acquires and distributes food with excellence. It’s a member of Feeding America, which provides food and support services to more than 200 food banks and food rescue organizations throughout the US, and its been named #2 in the nation for Best Food Banks in America in 2018. In 2018, it distributed nearly 13-million pounds of food to those in need as part of its dedication to creating a community that ensures equitable access to food for all, regardless of socioeconomic status.

The Foodbank works with 100 agencies in the Miami Valley to alleviate hunger. It’s piloted many innovative program, including a veteran-focused food pantry, prescription food box program, drive-thru food pantry and an e-pantry. It also actively works with Ohio Means Jobs, CareSource and Montgomery County to hire people in our community who were previously incarcerated. The initiative is part of its commitment to stabilize lives and shorten the food line. Team members also serve on a number of boards including Learn to Earn, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Tedx, emergency management VOAD and Preschool Promise.

Michelle Riley, Foodbank CEO, says, “The Foodbank is thrilled to receive the 2019 Community Honor Award alongside Dayton Metro Library. Each day, The Foodbank, with the help of over 100 partner agencies, works to relieve hunger in the Miami Valley. We are honored to do this great work with the support of many volunteers, donors and friends who help our vision of ‘No one should go hungry’ come alive. On behalf of those we serve, and those who make this work possible, we thank the Better Business Bureau for this noble award.”

John North, president and CEO of the BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, shares, “These two inspiring organizations have one thing in common – they create community to serve the needs of those in our region and beyond. They have an ear to the ground and are ready to gather resources and create unique programs to address those needs in an instant – whether it be providing aid after natural disasters or working to address the opioid epidemic and create relief for those suffering from addiction. Our board of directors, our staff and I are looking forward to presenting the Community Honor to each of them next month at the Eclipse Integrity Awards. Their commitment to serve the Miami Valley and beyond is a legacy all of us in the marketplace should aspire to.”

The public is invited to join us at the Eclipse Integrity Awards to celebrate the efforts of Dayton Metro Library and The Foodbank, Inc. You can reserve a table of eight for $999 or reserve individual tickets for $99 per person. To make your reservations, call 937-610-2277.