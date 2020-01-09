Preble Arts offering up programs for 2020

Preble Arts is in full swing come 2020! We have classes for adults and youth along with workshops for all ages! Preble Arts is offering classes and workshops in several mediums; drawing, ceramics, painting, knitting and sewing. Cross off the skill you have been itching to learn early in 2020 at Preble Arts!

Youth drawing and youth ceramics are once a week classes, six weeks in length, which will teach your youth the basics of the class and help them to build on their foundation. Youth Ceramics will teach your youth how to create something on the wheel and allow them to get their hands on some clay! Students will have fun learning how to make their own masterpiece and get a little messy. The creations your youth make will be functional and you will enjoy for years to come! In Youth Drawing the instructor will break down the mystery of drawing for the students and help them to hone their skill set. Classes begin this week, so be sure to pre-register to guarantee your spot!

Preble Arts adult classes include Art Explorations, Ceramics and Acrylic Painting which kick off the week of January 6th. Art Explorations is focused on helping students tune their painting and drawing skills. Students bring a project they want to complete in the six-week course. Art Explorations is uniquely designed to give personalized instruction within a group setting. Students are responsible for choosing their project and any needed supplies. In Adult Ceramics learn the basics of wheel throwing and hand building techniques while enjoying community with other potters. What you can create is limitless! In the Preble Arts Adult Acrylic Painting you will be guided through the fundamentals of painting. The project-based course will introduce key design principles and participants will complete 2-3 paintings of their own.

Preble Arts has workshops for Harry Potter fans – paint your very own House Cup stein or paint Harry Potter himself on canvas! Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Harry Potter character. The House Cup Workshop participants will enjoy butterbeer while they paint their stein. Introductions to knitting and sewing are workshops with beginners in mind. Love is in the air at Preble Arts, join us Valentine’s night for a romantic ceramics or painting date night – wine and charcuterie are included. Make your reservations today! Valentine’s Topiary and Feed Bag Tote Workshops are new to Preble Arts this year. Bringing Drawing to Life with Color will cover basic skills in using color to further develop a comic line drawing. Lastly, we have a Mixed Media Heart Collage for all ages to participate.

Stop in anytime Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to paint your own pottery! You can paint anything from plates, mugs and bowls to animal figurines to home décor. Paint your own pottery makes for a fun time with your friends and family. We also offer youth and adult paint your own pottery parties!

Preble Arts is operated by the Preble County Art Association which features a brand-new sales gallery representing regional artists, classes, a paint your own pottery studio and a new art menu full of make and take art projects. Additional programming for the community includes programs for seniors, youth, at-risk groups and differently-abled populations. For more information about the PCAA and Preble Arts, visit www.preblearts.org. Questions can be answered by calling 937-456-3999. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art available and accessible to the community.