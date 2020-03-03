Well water testing event participants sought

EATON — Is your well more than 40 years old? Is it less than 50 feet deep? Has it been more than a year since it was tested? Does an infant, a pregnant woman, or anyone elderly drink the water?

If you’ve answered “yes” to any of these questions, it is time to have your well tested! Come join us for a free Well Water Testing Event on Tuesday, March 10 from 6-8 p.m. in Butler County at the Collinsville Community Center, 5113 Huston Rd, Collinsville, OH 45004.

Please bring in a sample to receive a free nitrate test at the event. The first 40 attendees will receive the supplies and training needed to collect a sample to be tested for bacteria. For questions about the event and how to collect a good sample, please feel free to call the Preble SWCD office at 937-456-5159 or the Butler SWCD office at 513-887-3720. No RSVP is needed for this event. This event is provided by the Butler and Preble Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Miami University-Institute for the Environment and Sustainability, and Miami Conservancy District.