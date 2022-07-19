What is ‘Public Health’?

Public health is a term that is used to encompass a variety of activities designed to prevent the spread of disease and promote optimal health.

Our mission: to promote and improve good health and well being of the people living and/or working within Preble County.

Hi, my name is Josh Lucas, and I am the Health Commissioner for Preble County. I work with the Preble County Public Health staff every day to improve services we provide to benefit our community’s health. Preble County Public Health (PCPH) is your local organization ready to provide needed services to help you live a healthy life.

Over the next few months, we are going to highlight our programs that affect you and how Public Health impacts your life even though you may not realize it. These programs will be presented to you monthly highlighting two major programs we operate to serve you.

Administration

Preble County Public Health’s Administrative Services division is responsible for developing and maintaining the operational infrastructure that supports the performance of essential public health functions and effective financial management systems.

This office includes the Health Commissioner, Human Resources, Fiscal officer, Administrative Support Staff and Financial Support Staff.

Activities carried out in this office include the completion of our Annual Report, Community Health Assessment (CHA), Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), Quality Improvement, Workforce Development and Accreditation Standards.

Vital Statistics

Preble County Public Health’s vitals department is responsible for issuing both birth and death certificates. In Ohio, births and deaths are recorded in the county where the event took place.

The vitals department is also able to help locate birth and death records for genealogy purposes. We have an alphabetical index of Preble County births and deaths as well as the state’s website to help locate records.

Birth abstracts are available for anyone born in Ohio, regardless of which county the birth occurred in. These abstracts are widely accepted to obtain driver’s licenses, passports and more.

Death certificates are only available for individuals who were pronounced deceased in Preble County.

The application to obtain a birth or death certificate is located on our website: www.preblecountyhealth.org. Each copy is $22, cash or check. No identification is needed to obtain the certificates.