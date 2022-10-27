Off the Eaton Path updates

EATON — The Preble County Council on Aging continues to plan and prepare for the future. Did you know that right now, one in four people are over the age of 60 in Preble County? By 2030 this number is going to change to one in three. Are you one of the people over 60 now or will you be by 2030?

PCCOA has been planning to meet the needs of seniors in the future since 1973. Currently, we provide services to keep you living independent in your home as long as it is safe. We offer Meals on Wheels, Transportation and Homemaking as In Home Services. If you want to join us at the Senior Activities Center, we have a variety of activities such as Fitness Classes, billiards, cards, crafts, book clubs, quilting, classes, music and so much more. We operate the Decades Diner which is open to the public Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

We are busting at the seams and the population continues to grow.

Stay tuned for more updates on how we plan to meet the needs of seniors in Preble County.