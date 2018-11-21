Niehaus shares thanks for help with PCHS first-ever Haunted Hayride

Editor:

First, I would like to thank all who attended Preble County Historical Society’s first-ever Haunted Hayride. The event was a success despite two rainy Friday evenings because of PCHS Board Members’ volunteerism and the coordination provided by Executive Director, Misti Spillman and Grounds Keeper, John Hornbrook.

I would also like to share a special THANK YOU to the following supporters who made the event possible through their kind donation of time, goods, and/or services: Eaton FFA trail cleaning and scare location preparation, Eaton FFA and MS students and parents serving as cast members, Alcatraz truck shared by Danny Peyton, Straw use provided by Proeschel Hay Farms, Semi use by Barnett’s Mill Trucking, Derby Cars use by Shannon Pugh, makeup assistance by Renee Piekutowski, Photo boards built and painted by Jack Via and Shelby Anderson, and Hay wagons provided by Tom & Bill McQuiston.

Harold Niehaus

PCHS