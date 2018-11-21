SWCD says ‘Thanks again’

Editor:

With the Thanksgiving season upon us, it seems like an appropriate time to stop and ask what we are truly thankful for. Ask any schoolkid what they have learned about Thanksgiving, and they might mention the Pilgrims or a proclamation by George Washington or Abraham Lincoln establishing a Thanksgiving holiday. We may enjoy a turkey dinner complete with dressing, mashed potatoes, homemade rolls, cranberry salad, and pumpkin pie. But how do we go about giving thanks the remaining 364 days of the year?

Despite the challenges of torrential rainfalls and extreme heat waves in 2018, there was still a crop to harvest and most of us will do it all over again next year. Are we thankful for the crop we did harvest?

What about the folks we come in contact with on a regular basis? This might be the bank teller, the cashier, the co-worker, or the neighbor who helped you out. Do we show them our thanks nearly enough?

How about the folks who only show up when we’re in a bind? Think of the plumber you call when it is 20 degrees outside and the water line springs a leak somewhere between the well and your house, or the HVAC guy who comes when it is 95 degrees outside and your air conditioner just went kaput on a Saturday afternoon. Granted, these folks all work for a paycheck, but when it has been a long, rough day on the job, sometimes a pat on the back can help make it all seem worthwhile. Think about it.

In closing, it seems like an ideal time for us staff at the Preble SWCD and NRCS office to extend our thanks to all the customers we get the chance to work with. We appreciate you inviting us on to your properties to look at noxious weeds, erosion, drainage issues, tree pests, or whatever issues you may be facing at the time. We’re glad for those of you who attend our meetings and for everyone who participates in our yearly tree and fish sales. We appreciate the time and effort that you, our customers, put forth to leave the land in better shape for the next generation. And to all of the landowners, tenants, and contractors out there who put in long hours to seed waterways, build fence, plant wildlife habitat, and install a multitude of other conservation practices, we say thanks.

You can reach the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District at (937) 456-5159 or at www.preble swcd.org.

BJ Price

Preble SWCD