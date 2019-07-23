Writer shares appreciation of BBR donors, supporters of 4H

Editor:

Once again the Friends of Preble County 4H (FOPC4H) operated another successful Buckeye Bridge Ride(BBR). Cyclist from Indiana, Kentucky, and many points in Ohio enjoyed the ride on the 4th Saturday in June. As a member of the FOPC4H group I would like to share our appreciation for the great sponsorship of the BBR and as a result, our Preble County 4H program. With the local 4H program impacting nearly 800 youth and their families and many volunteers we want to officially THANK those sponsors who help to make this healthy lifestyle activity and fundraising event so successful!

This year our Platinum sponsors were: Reid Health, Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, Gratis Eagles, Nurtien, Vonderhaar Transport LLC, Ohio Farm Bureau – Preble County, and Vonderhaar Farms.

Our Gold sponsors included: Slab Docs, Brubaker Grain, Rumpke, Skyline Chili, The Andersons, Henny Penny, Silfex, Simon Insurance Agency, Rekaburb’s Rod Shop, Farm Credit – Mid America, Hueston Woods Lodge & Conference Center, and PromoSpark.

Silver sponsors were: Jim & Nancy Ferriell, Stahlheber Farms, LCNB National Bank, Jean & Harold Bussell, and the Preble County Development Partnership.

Also our Bronze sponsors were: Caldwell Banker – Kathy Clapp, BikeWise of Oxford, Preble County OSU Extension, Preble Lambs 4-H Club, Preble County Livestock 4-H Club, Lewisburg Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club and Washington Livestock 4-H Club.

Once again, the FOPC4H appreciates the great support from these sponsors and all participants. We look forward to everyone’s participation next year on June 27, 2020. Visit us at www.buckeyebridgeride.org and come out to ride!

Harold Niehaus

FOPC4H Trustee