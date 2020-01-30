Writer encourages commission to purchase former PCAA facility

Editor:

The following letter was sent to the Preble County Commissioners.

When we visit and support the Preble County Art Association, we are citizens of the county who see this group as one that encourages adults and children to have a rewarding experience for the visual arts.

The solution offered by the PCAA for the county to purchase the building on Hillcrest Drive from PCAA would be a good investment for all taxpayers.

Remember your first job is to support and encourage growth to Preble County with the arts as well as retail businesses.

Patricia L. Brooks

Eaton